Orono’s Booth signs National Letter of Intent

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Surrounded by her parents and coaches, Booth has signed a National Letter of Intent to play field hockey at Sweet Briar College in Virginia.

Sweet Briar is a private womens college whose Field Hockey program will play it’s one-hundred-and-first season next fall.

The College is also known for its horse-back riding program, and Booth happens to be an accomplished equestrian herself. So all-in-all, its a perfect fit.

