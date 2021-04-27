Nursing students in high demand as they prepare to graduate

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Last year, nursing school graduates found themselves thrust immediately into the early months of a global pandemic.

We spoke with this year’s graduating class at Eastern Maine Community College to hear how they’ve prepared for a career that is in high demand.

“There’s always been a shortage, always. When the pandemic hit even more so,” said Sally Metzger, a nursing instructor at EMCC.

Forty-two students in the nursing program at EMCC are preparing for final exams and graduation. Most already have jobs lined up.

Jessica Landry-Lyons, EMCC lab simulation specialist, has watched the class adapt.

“They’ve really bonded together as a class and done well with the whole entire pandemic learning changes,” Landry-Lyons said.

“You’re in school one day and the next you’re on Zoom full time,” said Katie Smith, one of the seniors set to graduate.

In addition to the demanding coursework, they’ve had to contend with the logistical challenges the pandemic has created.

“My partner and I are both nursing students,” said senior nursing student Kait Moriarty. “We have three children at home so we had multiple hats of both parenting, teaching and then learning ourselves.”

But the past year has given them plenty of important experiences.

“We don’t have direct patient care with COVID positive patients but we are right there listening to the doctors talk, listening to the nurses interact with each other,” said Smith.

Students along with some faculty have been volunteering at the Cross Insurance Center Vaccination clinic.

“First time COVID shots, second time COVID shots, teach patients about side effects, things to expect, educate them on any question they may have about it,” said Moriarty.

They feel prepared to get out and help.

“We have a lot of them that are going back to their communities,” said Metzger. “Pittsfield, out in Ellsworth, up in Greenville, Millinocket, Dover, all around. We have a great bunch of nursing students.”

“A lot of us are just itching to get these 10 days done, to pass our NCLEX and then get that dream job that we’ve always wanted,” added Moriarty.

And they have advice for students still in the program.

“The tears are worth it, the excitement is worth it, the long hours of studying are worth it. Don’t give up,” said Smith.

Landry-Lyons is cheering them to the finish line.

“I have great faith in all of the students here at EMCC and I’m sure you’ll all make fabulous nurses,” said Landry-Lyons.

Smith says she’s been looking forward to helping people for a long time.

“I think that Eastern Maine and our clinicals and all our experience in partnership in different hospital locations have given us the tools that we need to go out and start on the floors as nurses in a pandemic that doesn’t look like it has any end in sight anytime soon,” said Smith.

