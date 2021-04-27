Maine population grew slowly over the last decade

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The U.S. Census Bureau reports Maine’s population grew slowly over the last decade, in which the state added about 34,000 residents.

The new census data, released Monday, place Maine’s population at slightly more than 1,360,000.

That’s an increase of about 2.6% from 2010. The state population grew more slowly during the 2010s than the 2000s, when Maine grew by more than 4% and added more than 50,000 people.

Neither population change warranted a change to the state’s congressional makeup, and Maine will continue sending two U.S. representatives to Congress.

