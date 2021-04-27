Maine physical therapy company develops COVID recovery program

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Recovering from the coronavirus is a different process for every patient. Whether someone is out of the hospital or simply out of quarantine, a Maine physical therapy company wants to help.

Back in Motion Physical Therapy recently developed a COVID recovery program. It not only focuses on increasing physical strength, but respiratory and neurological capacity as well.

TV5′s Brittany McHatten stopped by the company’s Brewer clinic to learn more about the program.

“It only takes two days of bed rest for somebody to lose muscle strength, to lose respiratory capacity,” says clinic director Casey Estes, DPT. “That’s where we’ll come in.”

In collaboration with their parent company, Estes said Back in Motion evaluated the local offerings, and thought there was a need for a program like this.

“When [patients] come into our doors, we’re going to do a screening of a lot of different body systems,” Estes explains. “We’re going to do a screen of the general strength and range of motion throughout their entire body. We’re going to do some functional outcome tools, they’re called. Basically, it just gives a baseline of what their function is right now and gives us a good marker of how they’re going to progress, and how much progression they have made in the future. We’re going to do some balance tests too, to see where they’re at.”

“Throughout the whole process, too, we’re going to be monitoring all of their vitals. So their heart rate, their respiratory rate, their oxygen saturation, their blood pressure, all of those things, to see how those are changing while we’re doing all of their programs. So, each program’s going to be individualized towards that specific patient.

The programs, on average, run from four to six weeks. By the end, the goal is returning Mainers in recovery from the coronavirus to a more normal way of life.

“We see a lot of different results, from the improved strength... improved balance and improved functional capacity at home... Going up and down stairs, and cleaning, and dressing, and bathing, and doing dishes and things like that. Just little things that people take for granted sometimes, but when they have an event like COVID-19, that deconditions them, it makes it much harder for them to do those things. So, that’s what we like to focus on here in physical therapy, just the functional aspect of it, and we’ve been seeing a lot of progress with that.”

For more information on Back in Motion’s COVID recovery program, Estes says you can find them online or by calling the clinic at 992-4042.

The CDC has additional information about post-COVID recovery on its website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/long-term-effects.html.

