Maine eyes creation of COVID-19 memorial

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine might create a memorial for victims of COVID-19 in its state capital city.

Democratic Sen. Ben Chipman has introduced a proposal that would lead to the creation of the memorial on the grounds of the Maine State House.

The Maine Legislature Senate Majority Office said on Monday the proposal would direct the Legislative Council to fund and design the memorial.

Chipman says the “once in a generation pandemic needs to be properly recognized in the state of Maine.”

The pandemic has killed more than 700 people in the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.