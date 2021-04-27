Maine DOE sees highest single of coronavirus cases in months

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Monday represented one of the highest single day reports of COVID-19 cases the Department of Education has seen in months, but school-based transmission remains low.

Commissioner Pender Makin says the 154 cases are a concern.

She says it’s the highest number since coming back from winter vacation.

Makin addressed the legislature virtually Tuesday morning.

She says, to be clear, these are cases reported by schools which are then referred to their team of retired nurses who then work on contact tracing.

“Any of these incoming reports are not considered to be official count of COVID cases, so I just want you to know that we have a glimpse on a daily basis. In terms of what’s coming in, not every one of these ultimately ends up being a confirmed laboratory, confirmed case, and case investigators working through the CDC do further delve into whether these were considered to be mostly community-based transmission or if there was in-school transmission and whether or not a case, an outbreak is declared,” Makin says.

She says school-based cases continue to be dramatically lower than the state’s overall case rate and those who work in schools or attend schools are 40% less likely to be positive with COVID-19.

Makin says Maine schools will be getting a boost in testing capabilities.

She says DHHS and the CDC is getting $40 million for rapid testing for schools and summer programs.

