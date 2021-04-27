Maine CDC reports 442 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 442 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The week-long average in the state is about 361 cases per day.

Five more Mainers have died, including two from Androscoggin County, where the case rate is the highest in the state. Piscataquis, Cumberland, and Oxford counties are reporting one new death each. That brings the overall number of Mainers who have died with the coronavirus to 777.

There have been 60,430 total cases since the pandemic began. Of those, more than 45,000 are now confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated April 27th (WABI)

Androscoggin once again reporting the most new cases with 87.

Kennebec County has 66, Penobscot County 38.

Somerset with 22 new cases. Aroostook is reporting 13 more cases, a double-digit increase for the second day in a row.

Hancock County with just one new case.

Washington is the only county reporting no change.

