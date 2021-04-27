Longtime Greenville pilot passes away

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A longtime pilot known throughout the Greenville area has died.

Roger Currier has operated Currier’s Flying Service since the early 1980s.

Through the years, Currier collected vintage seaplanes along with tools, equipment and much more.

And he has shown off those items to folks from around the country.

TV5 has flown with Currier many times over the years as he has called ice-out on Moosehead Lake.

We’ll have reaction to his passing Tuesday on TV5 news at five and six.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.