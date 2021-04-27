Advertisement

Longtime Greenville pilot passes away

Roger Currier
Roger Currier(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A longtime pilot known throughout the Greenville area has died.

Roger Currier has operated Currier’s Flying Service since the early 1980s.

Through the years, Currier collected vintage seaplanes along with tools, equipment and much more.

And he has shown off those items to folks from around the country.

TV5 has flown with Currier many times over the years as he has called ice-out on Moosehead Lake.

We’ll have reaction to his passing Tuesday on TV5 news at five and six.

