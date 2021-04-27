Longtime Greenville pilot passes away

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A longtime pilot known throughout the Greenville area passed away Sunday at the age of 74.

Roger Currier battled cancer for two-and-a-half years.

“I just felt like he was bigger than life. He’s still here now, he’s with us every day,” said Sue Currier.

Roger Currier and his wife, Sue, moved to Greenville 39 years ago.

That’s when he started Currier’s Flying Service.

Over the years, Roger Currier flew thousands of people over Moosehead Lake on scenic tours in his planes.

“He just loved being up there, that was his office. Just being able to share that with people every day was such a pleasure to him,” Sue said.

His partner, Roger Paradise, started flying for Currier four years ago.

He says Roger Currier was not only his mentor but a friend he developed a special bond with during their time together.

“Roger was one of the nicest people. He would do anything to help you out, and he’s definitely the most knowledgeable person in regards to aircraft. No matter what day it was, if it was something to do with airplanes or something to do with life, he was always willing to help you out and give you some clarity on things,” Paradise said.

“Roger was a good friend of mine and a mentor. We had a common love which was airplanes. That’s kind of what brought us together,” said Mark “Skinny” Horn.

As flight season approaches, Currier’s Flying Service is prepared for its first season without its founder.

Although Roger Currier won’t be present, the legacy he left behind will be.

“I hope everybody can come in and see his work. He worked hard the last few years on the Currier’s Aviation Museum, and he’s got a lot of artifacts, and he’s in here with us. You’ll see when you get here,” Paradise said.

“I think everybody is going to feel his presence when they come here,” Sue said.

