Lawmakers hear multiple bills on rental properties, tenant protections

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Lawmakers heard public testimony Tuesday surrounding a number of bills dealing with evictions.

Several of the proposals would provide protections for tenants facing evictions and homelessness.

One of the bills would even offer them legal representation if a landlord has begun the eviction process.

Another bill - An Act to Protect Tenants from Unnecessary Evictions- had testimony for and against it.

“Finding affordable housing in Maine has become so difficult that many Mainers become homeless, simply because they cannot find an apartment that meets their budget,” said Rep. Thom Hartnett (D-Gardiner).

“As someone who tries a lot of eviction cases, the no Cause Eviction is extremely important in protecting good tenants from bad tenants,” said Dan Bernier of Central Maine Apartment Owners Association.

These bills will go to a work session next.

