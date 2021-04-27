Don’t delay as Bangor Spring clean up is underway

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor city crews have begun their neighborhood spring clean up.

Public Works trucks hit the streets Monday and will likely be coming around for the next three weeks to collect things curbside.

The Public Works director says they don’t have an exact schedule because they never know how long a given area will take.

Make sure you have everything you want taken away out there now because they are only making one pass this year.

“Not anything that has gas or oil in it, anything like that, so make sure it’s clean metals. We’ve seen washing machines, old ranges, grills, those are the kind of things we will pick up. Branches, you know anything that comes off a tree or a bush, we will get that cleaned up. We can’t take any demolition, and we can’t take any electronic waste,” said Aaron Huotari, Bangor Public Works director.

If you do have e-waste to get rid of, the Challenger Learning Center is holding a disposal fundraising event this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

There is a suggested donation of $10 for the first item and $5 for each additional item.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.