Advertisement

California man hospitalized with clot after J&J vaccination

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - University of California, San Francisco officials say a man in his 30s is recuperating after developing a rare blood clot in his leg within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

UCSF says the man was admitted 13 days after receiving the vaccination and should be released shortly.

Federal officials lifted an 11-day pause on use of the single-shot vaccine Friday, saying the benefits outweighed the risks.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Friday had reported the rare clotting condition in 15 people, all women, after 8 million doses were administered nationally. Three of the women, most of whom were under age 50, died, and seven remain hospitalized.

The rare kind of blood clot forms in unusual places, such as veins that drain blood from the brain, and in patients with abnormally low levels of the platelets that form clots. Symptoms of the unusual clots, dubbed “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome,” include severe headaches a week or two after the J&J vaccination — not right away — as well as abdominal pain and nausea.

Anyone experiencing such symptoms after receiving the J&J vaccine should seek medical attention.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 26th
Maine CDC reports 245 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Police were initially called to the residence for a possible overdose.
Drugs and gun seized, two men arrested in East Millinocket
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Snooky
‘Snooky’ still searching for home after more than 740 days at Thomaston humane society
Union Street
Bangor woman facing drug charges expects bail hearing Thursday

Latest News

Bangor city council approves zone change on former redemption center property
Bangor City Council approves zone change on former redemption center property
In this Monday, June 22, 2020, file photo, Metropolitan Police Department bicycle division...
DC police department hit by apparent extortion attack
Maine population grew slowly over the last decade
Maine population grew slowly over the last decade
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population slows to smallest gain since Depression