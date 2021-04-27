Bangor Historical Society to host virtual event on the Fire of 1911

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Historical Society is hosting a virtual event to give people a glimpse into The Fire of 19-11, an event that changed how we see Bangor today.

The Zoom and Facebook Live presentation will look at images before, during, and after the fire. You’ll also have a chance to walk through what happened that fateful day of April 30th, 19-11.

The fire burned about fifty-two acres in Bangor’s downtown area and completely changed the landscape.

“This was after we were the lumber capital of the world for many years, in the 1830s and 1840s, and we had all of those grand buildings,” said Historical Society Curator Matthew Bishop. “Everything was made out of wood. Bangor since then was really redesigned architecturally and laid out significantly different.”

The deadline for requesting a zoom link for the presentation is Thursday at noon.

For a link, send an email to curator@bangorhistoricalsociety.org

The presentation will also be steamed via Facebook Live.

