Advertisement

Bangor Historical Society to host virtual event on the Fire of 1911

This photo from the Bangor Historical Society shows the complete devastation of the Fire of...
This photo from the Bangor Historical Society shows the complete devastation of the Fire of 1911 in downtown Bangor.(Bangor Historical Society)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Historical Society is hosting a virtual event to give people a glimpse into The Fire of 19-11, an event that changed how we see Bangor today.

The Zoom and Facebook Live presentation will look at images before, during, and after the fire. You’ll also have a chance to walk through what happened that fateful day of April 30th, 19-11.

The fire burned about fifty-two acres in Bangor’s downtown area and completely changed the landscape.

“This was after we were the lumber capital of the world for many years, in the 1830s and 1840s, and we had all of those grand buildings,” said Historical Society Curator Matthew Bishop. “Everything was made out of wood. Bangor since then was really redesigned architecturally and laid out significantly different.”

The deadline for requesting a zoom link for the presentation is Thursday at noon.

For a link, send an email to curator@bangorhistoricalsociety.org

The presentation will also be steamed via Facebook Live.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 26th
Maine CDC reports 245 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Police were initially called to the residence for a possible overdose.
Drugs and gun seized, two men arrested in East Millinocket
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 27th
Maine CDC reports 442 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Union Street
Bangor woman facing drug charges expects bail hearing Thursday

Latest News

Kennebec Valley Community Action Program's sculpture this year is a 'Wishing Well.'
Vote now on United Way of Mid Maine’s “United We Can” sculpture contest
UMaine grads honored with new brew
Bangor clean up
Don’t delay as Bangor Spring clean up is underway
Face Mask
Gov. Mills says many Mainers can now go outside without a mask