Bangor city council approves zone change on former redemption center property

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Could the property of a former redemption center in Bangor be turned into a car wash?

City councilors voted 7 to 2 to approve a zone change to this property on Broadway right near Earle Ave.

The zone change means the owner of Fast Eddies Express Car Wash, Ed Goff, could be one step closer to expanding his business into Bangor.

The owner says he likes this location for reasons like traffic.

It’s that traffic some in the area expressed their concerns about at Monday’s city council meeting.

Bangor’s City Engineer John Theriault talked about a future traffic plan Earle Ave no matter how the property gets used.

Theriault explained, ”It is the intent right now for a long-term plan for right in and right out at Earle Avenue. That’s what the TY Lynn study showed. That’s what the Palmer study showed. That’s what DOT is promoting there as well as me because it is a safety improvement.”

Bangor Resident Dominick, said, “I do consider myself pro-business but not at the expense of the quality of life for Bangor residental citizens. If this change is approved, those of us that walk by this property along Broadway to get to work, shopping, or one of two schools will face another hurdle and an area that is already very unfriendly to pedestrians bikers, and yes, even cars.”

Goff still has to get certain things approved like the site development plan before anything happens on the property.

The planning board last week recommended the zone change to the council.

That was vote was 3 in favor and 2 not.

