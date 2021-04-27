Advertisement

All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements

Airplane
Airplane(Associated Press)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Effective Saturday, all states will be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements.

The state is changing its policy to automatically exempt all states from testing and quarantine requirements.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Tuesday that no states will be on the restricted list when the new policy goes into effect on Saturday.

Shah said the policy change is the result of a successful travel season last year where there was little transmission of COVID-19 from visitors to Maine. He also said the increase in people being vaccinated against the virus played a role.

Shah said if states see a spike in cases of highly contagious COVID-19 variants, Maine will apply its test or quarantine requirement to travelers to and from those state.

Until now, only travelers from the other New England states were exempt from the state’s travel requirements.

Despite the changes, state health officials still recommend people get tested when traveling to or returning to Maine from out-of-state.

