Warmer Days Ahead. More Rain By Late-Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to stall out over the Maritimes. This low will continue to wrap in scattered rain & even snow showers into this evening. It will also help to draw in the cold air and produce NW winds gusting near 35 mph. As the low lift’s northeast, skies will gradually clear as high pressure moves in and an upper-level ridge builds in for the next few days.

Tuesday can expect more sunshine & MUCH warmer temperatures. The breeze will stick around for at least the morning. Gusts will still be out of the northwest around 15-25 mph. Highs will reach into the 60s for most, the north can expect highs in the upper 50s.

High pressure remains in control through Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be the warmest of the week with many locations getting close to if not reaching the low 70s. Changes arrive Wednesday night as an approaching system will bring clouds and the chance of rain.

Rain will last from Thursday until early Saturday morning.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds, partly clear to mostly clear skies. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds out of the WNW gusting to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: A breezy morning with WNW winds gusting near 25 mph. Lots of sunshine & mild temperatures for many heading for the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and the warmest day of the week. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 60s and some spots close to 70°. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s & low 60s. ESE wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain showers continue as low-pressure centers on the region. Highs will be in the 50s with increasing winds out of the SSW 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: AM rain showers coming to an end. Highs will be in the 50s with partly cloudy skies. Wind out of the west 10-20 mph.

