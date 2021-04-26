Trial underway for Bangor man charged with murder after a fight outside nightclub

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The trial is underway for a Bangor man accused of killing a man in a fight.

Final jury selection ended Monday morning and attorneys are giving their opening statements.

Thirty-five-year-old Rayshaun Moore is charged with murder after a fight outside a Bangor nightclub in February of last year.

Police say Moore caused the death of 25-year-old Demetrius Snow of Bangor.

Snow was found injured outside a Harlow Street business.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

We have been told this is the first murder trial in the state this year.

We will have more throughout the day and tonight as the trial continues.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.