Trial underway for Bangor man charged with murder after a fight outside nightclub

Final jury selection ended Monday morning and attorneys are giving their opening statements
Rayshaun Moore
Rayshaun Moore
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The trial is underway for a Bangor man accused of killing a man in a fight.

Thirty-five-year-old Rayshaun Moore is charged with murder after a fight outside a Bangor nightclub in February of last year.

Police say Moore caused the death of 25-year-old Demetrius Snow of Bangor.

Snow was found injured outside a Harlow Street business.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

We have been told this is the first murder trial in the state this year.

We will have more throughout the day and tonight as the trial continues.

