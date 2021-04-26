Advertisement

‘Snooky’ still searching for home after more than 740 days at Thomaston humane society

Snooky
Snooky(WABI)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston is still looking for a home for a cat that has been with them for years.

We first introduced you to Snooky in January.

At that point he’d been at the shelter for more than 400 days since his last attempt at being adopted.

He was fostered recently for a little over a week but didn’t adjust well to being around dogs, so he’s come back to Pope Memorial.

The shelter staff is hoping to find a patient and caring home where Snooky can take the time to settle into to his surroundings.

Between various adoption attempts, Snooky has been at the humane society for more than 740 days, which they say is uncommon.

”We take really really good care of all the animals at the shelter but it can still be stressful,” says Kasey Bielecki, Community Engagement Manager for Pope Memorial Humane Society. “Home is really where Snooky needs to be.”

Other cats already in the home are a plus, or you could consider also adopting Snooky’s best friend, Gooney.

You can fill out the online adoption application at popehumane.org

