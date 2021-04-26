MSAD 11 delays return to in-person learning

GARDINER, Maine (WMTW) - A change of plans as schools in four counties are downgraded to yellow under the state’s color-coded COVID rating system.

Kennebec County’s MSAD 11 is delaying the return to in-person learning due to the county’s new designation.

Some middle and high school students in the Gardiner area were meant to return to campuses four days a week Monday

Now, they’ll have to wait until next week.

”It’s a challenge for every school district. I think we are just trying to do the best we can making sure that we adhere to the safety guidelines. But we’re doing our best to try to get as many students in as soon as possible” said MSAD 11 Superintendent Patricia Hopkins.

Officials say they are disappointed but add even a few positive cases could result in a shift to 100% online learning for all students.

For now, grades six and up are set to return May 3.

