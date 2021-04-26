Moths that cause itchy rash primed for big year in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The Maine Forest Service is warning residents that this could be an especially bad summer for a species of invasive moth that causes an itchy rash in people.

The browntail moth first arrived in Maine a century ago and their caterpillars have poisonous hairs that irritate human skin.

The Bangor Daily News reports officials said there will be more moths this summer and their range has also expanded.

The moths have been aided by dry spring conditions last year that was followed by a warm fall. That created good conditions for the moths to reproduce and spread.

