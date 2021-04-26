Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 245 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 26th
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 26th
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 245 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

That brings the state’s seven day average to 360, down more than 100 cases per day from this time last week.

There have been more than 60,000 cases in Maine since the pandemic began. Of those, nearly 45,000 are confirmed.

With no new deaths reported, the number of Mainers who have died with the coronavirus remains 772.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated April 26th
Androscoggin County cases remain high with 54 new cases reported there Monday.

Kennebec County with 23. Lincoln has 13, Aroostook 11.

Hancock, Franklin, and Washington counties reporting just one new case each.

Piscataquis is reporting no new cases for the second day in a row.

