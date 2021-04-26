Advertisement

Gov. Mills, legislative leaders to unveil broadband expansion plan

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Apr. 26, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills and legislative leaders are coming together in Augusta Monday to unveil a plan to expand broadband internet access across the state.

The plan, according to the governor’s office, is to unveil bipartisan legislation to accelerate the buildout of affordable, high-speed broadband across Maine.

As you can imagine, the pandemic has made many folks reliant on high speed broadband given the high number of people working from home and kids doing school from home.

We’ll have more details on what Mainers can expect when it comes to this legislation Monday night on TV5 news.

