Golden bill would ban spending by corporate PACs

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Members of Congress from Maine and California have submitted a proposal to ban spending by corporate political action committees.

Democratic Reps. Jared Golden of Maine and Josh Harder of California says the PACs have too much influence on electoral politics.

Golden says Maine Citizens for Clean Elections found that corporate PACs have spent more than $90 million on Maine elections alone since 2008.

