Advertisement

First census data on House seats being released on Monday

The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.
The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.(Source: CNN, U.S. CENSUS BUREAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Census Bureau says it will be releasing the numbers used for determining how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets on Monday.

The release of the apportionment numbers Monday afternoon comes almost four months later than planned because of delays caused by the pandemic and anomalies discovered in the data as the numbers were being crunched.

The numbers are state population counts that show how many residents each state has gained or lost over the past decade.

The 435 seats in the House of Representatives are divided among the states based on population. As growing states get more congressional seats because of population gains, that means fewer seats for states that lost population or didn’t grow as fast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenburn fire destroys home Saturday night.
Eight area fire departments responding to a house fire in Glenburn Saturday night
Maine CDC data 4-25-21
Maine CDC reports 174 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Officials investigate Newport Crash Saturday.
Officials respond to crash in Newport involving truck and motorcycle
Westfield man arrested after stealing car and ramming it into his own truck
Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones had planned a weekend-long celebration, including a reception...
Couple attempts to get married at Fla. mansion without owner’s permission

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 26th
Maine CDC reports 245 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Apple's new products for 2021 have been revealed.
Consumer watch: Apple unveils Airtags and more
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina
FILE - In this March 21, 2021 file photo, people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Student’s Snapchat profanity leads to high court speech case
Police were initially called to the residence for a possible overdose.
Drugs and gun seized, two men arrested in East Millinocket