Drugs and gun seized, two men arrested in East Millinocket

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - East Millinocket Police say they arrested two men following the discovery of illegal drugs and a firearm at a Park Street Residence on Sunday.

Around 11: 00 a.m., officers responded to the area for the report of a person possibly overdosing in the driveway.

When they arrived, police said they found a man passed out in a car.

They say they were able to wake him up - and then found evidence he had used illegal drugs.

The initial investigation led police to the home where they say they found Dwayne Bartlett Jr, 24, of East Millinocket, and Bradley Bellfleur, 28, of Bangor.

According to police, a search of the home turned up drug-related items, a firearm, and a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

Both men had warrants out for their arrest and were taken into custody.

Bartlett is also charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

On Sunday April 25, 2021 at approximately 1100 am a member of the East Millinocket Police Department along with a Deputy... Posted by East Millinocket Police Department on Sunday, April 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.