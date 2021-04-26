Advertisement

CBP to Temporarily Close Monticello Port of Entry

A US Customs and Border Protection sign
A US Customs and Border Protection sign(WAGM)
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTICELLO, Maine (WAGM) - Customs and Border Protection is temporarily closing the Monticello-Bloomfield Border Crossing due to inactivity. It will resume operations October 1.

Prior to the pandemic, the Port of Entry processed 1,497 vehicles between March 2019 and March 2020, seeing an average of 4.94 vehicles per day. This year the border crossing saw just 74 vehicles--only .25 a day.

CBP operates two nearby border crossings, one in Bridgewater, and another in Houlton.

The Port of Entry, located on Fletcher road, is typically operated by two CBP officers from Monday to Saturday. The closure is expected to have “minimal impact” on the local community, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

