Breezy & Cool, Few Showers Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two areas of low pressure will combine into one off to our east today. This will tighten the pressure gradient across the state today resulting in a gusty northwest breeze. The northwest breeze will usher cooler air into the region making for a cool start to our week. At the same time, we’ll have upper level energy moving overhead today which will keep most of us under the clouds and a chance for some scattered showers as we progress through the day. The brightest conditions will be south and west of Bangor with clouds expected to prevail for areas from Bangor north and east. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day with the best chance being for areas north and west of Bangor. Temperatures will be well below average today with highs only reaching the 40s to near 50° this afternoon and feeling cooler with the gusty northwest wind added in. The northwest wind today could gust to 30-40 MPH at times. Low pressure to our east will be slow to move out tonight. Skies will gradually turn clear to partly cloudy as high pressure begins to build in. The bulk of the clouds tonight will be over eastern areas. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the 30s.

High pressure will build in for our Tuesday giving us a nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s from north to south across the state. Wednesday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Temperatures will be mainly in the 60s. A warm front approaching the region will give us a chance for some late day showers mainly over southern parts of the state. Low pressure is forecast to move in for the end of the week giving us cloudy and showery weather both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures both days will be in the 50s for most spots.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Scattered showers possible mainly north and east of Bangor. Highs between 42°-52°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Tonight: Becoming clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West/northwest wind 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs between 56°-66°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few late day showers possible mainly across southern areas. Highs between 59°-67°.

Thursday & Friday: Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

