Bangor woman facing drug charges expects bail hearing Thursday
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman facing federal drug charges after a raid on her home last week made her first court appearance on Monday.
65-year-old Brenda Shaboski is charged with maintaining drug-involved premises and distributing fentanyl.
Her home on Union Street is the same place police went to last year where they say 28-year-old Syies Adams of New York was killed.
His death has been ruled a homicide, though no one’s been arrested.
Federal prosecutors are asking Shaboski be held without bail.
Her lawyer asked for a hearing to talk more about that issue.
That will happen Thursday.
Shaboski is at the Somerset County Jail.
