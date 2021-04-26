Advertisement

Bangor woman facing drug charges expects bail hearing Thursday

Union Street
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman facing federal drug charges after a raid on her home last week made her first court appearance on Monday.

65-year-old Brenda Shaboski is charged with maintaining drug-involved premises and distributing fentanyl.

Her home on Union Street is the same place police went to last year where they say 28-year-old Syies Adams of New York was killed.

His death has been ruled a homicide, though no one’s been arrested.

Federal prosecutors are asking Shaboski be held without bail.

Her lawyer asked for a hearing to talk more about that issue.

That will happen Thursday.

Shaboski is at the Somerset County Jail.

