Sunday River closes out ski season

Resort ends season marked by masks, social distancing and pandemic-related challenges
Sunday River (WMTW)
Sunday River (WMTW)(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEWRY, Maine (WMTW) - On a day warm enough for a trip to the beach, die-hard skiers and snowboarders closed out the season at Sunday River on Saturday.

The resort marked its final day of lift operations for the season with a single chairlift serving the six trails.

Saturday was a finish line the mountain staff was thankful to reach after the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic forced Sunday River and ski areas across the country to shut down in March of last year.

When skiers and riders returned for opening day in November, they were greeted with a host of safety protocols, including mask and social distancing requirements in lines and on chairlifts. Access to lodges and resort restaurants were limited, and the usual flood of out-of-state visitors racing to the mountain for weekend trips was slowed to a trickle due to state-mandates travel restrictions.

“As soon as we shut down last season, we were already planning for this year and how we were possibly going to operate a ski area during a pandemic,” said Karolyn Castaldo, Sunday River’s Director of Communications. “It really is a credit to our team. They have been so tremendous.”

While Sunday River does not release data on the number of annual visitors, Castaldo said visits were down this season due to pandemic-related restrictions.

