Rain showers today, breezy on Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system will continue to move into the region along the coast today along with another low pressure system that will pass to our northwest. Rain showers will begin across the viewing area in the afternoon and continue Sunday evening and Sunday night before tapering off Monday. Higher elevations could see rain change over to snow Sunday night into Monday morning, but only light snow accumulation is expected. High pressure will build in behind the low, creating a tighter pressure gradient that will cause winds to increase on Monday. Breezy conditions will continue into Tuesday.

TODAY: Cloudy with afternoon rain showers. High temperatures in low 50s to low 60s will occur around noon and decrease through the afternoon. SSE wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers continue overnight. A few showers may change over to snow in the higher elevations. Lows in the uppers 20s to low 40s. Winds becoming NW at 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Lingering rain/ snow showers across the north, otherwise expect more clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 30s in the higher elevations and around 50 closer to the coast. Breezy, with NW winds 15-25 mph and gusts to 35 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. NW wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s to low 60s. SE wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. NNE wind 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.