Proposal would aid firefighters for job-related illnesses

A Rapid City firefighter's uniform is left beside a fire engine at the main headquarters....
A Rapid City firefighter's uniform is left beside a fire engine at the main headquarters. (KOTA TV) (KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Senators from Maine and Delaware have proposed a bill that would make sure certain firefighters receive benefits for diseases they contract in the line of duty.

The proposal from Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware would apply to federal firefighters.

The senators say the proposal would classify a range of illnesses, including lung diseases and some cancers, as job-related for the firefighters.

The senators say that would make the firefighters eligible for federal workers’ compensation and disability retirement benefits.

