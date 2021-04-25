Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 174 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

More than 35% of the Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Maine CDC data 4-25-21
Maine CDC data 4-25-21(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - For the first time in almost a month, daily new COVID-19 cases rates have dipped below 200.

The Maine CDC is reporting 174 new cases Sunday.

No new deaths to report.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 772.

There have been more than 59,700 cases since the pandemic began.

Of those, more than 44,600 cases are confirmed.

Androscoggin County is reporting the most new cases with 40.

Kennebec County has 22.

Penobscot has 21 new cases.

Piscataquis County is the only county not reporting a change.

Maine CDC data as of 4-25-21
Maine CDC data as of 4-25-21(WABI)

The Maine CDC says more than 35% of the Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

1,083,332 coronavirus vaccinations have been given out.

Of those, more than 606,300 have received their first shot.

That covers 45.10% of the state’s population.

More than 477,000 people have gotten the final dose.

More than 11,000 shots were given out Saturday.

Maine CDC data as of 4-25-21
Maine CDC data as of 4-25-21(WABI)

