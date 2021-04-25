Advertisement

Law enforcement honors Cpl. Eugene Cole, three years after his death

Corporal Eugene Cole was killed in the line of duty in Norridgewock on April 25, 2018.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - The memory of Somerset County Corporal Eugene Cole is being honored by his colleagues and community Sunday.

On April 25, 2018, Cole was killed in the line of duty Norridgewock.

In the town, April 25th is forever known as “Corporal Eugene Cole Day.”

Sheriff Lancaster of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to remember Cole’s “exceptional service” to their agency and to the residents of Somerset County.

“Sunday, April 25, 2021 marks the third anniversary of the death of Corporal Eugene Cole. We will always remember Corporal Cole’s exceptional service to our Agency and to the residents of Somerset County.”

Sheriff Lancaster, Somerset County Sheriff's Office

Posted by Somerset County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 23, 2021

Today marks the third year, Somerset County Deputy Cpl Eugene Cole was murdered. He was taken from his amazing family,...

Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 25, 2021

