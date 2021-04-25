Law enforcement honors Cpl. Eugene Cole, three years after his death

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - The memory of Somerset County Corporal Eugene Cole is being honored by his colleagues and community Sunday.

On April 25, 2018, Cole was killed in the line of duty Norridgewock.

In the town, April 25th is forever known as “Corporal Eugene Cole Day.”

Sheriff Lancaster of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to remember Cole’s “exceptional service” to their agency and to the residents of Somerset County.

“Sunday, April 25, 2021 marks the third anniversary of the death of Corporal Eugene Cole. We will always remember Corporal Cole’s exceptional service to our Agency and to the residents of Somerset County.”

“Scatter joy, comfort and peace every where you go. This is what Cpl Cole did everyday”.

A message from Sheriff Lancaster: "Sunday, April 25, 2021 marks the third anniversary of the death of Corporal Eugene... Posted by Somerset County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 23, 2021

Today marks the third year, Somerset County Deputy Cpl Eugene Cole was murdered. He was taken from his amazing family,... Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.