Eight area fire departments responding to a house fire in Glenburn Saturday night

(Associated Press)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews are on scene for a house fire in Glenburn Saturday night.

Officials say the call came in around 10 p.m. for the reported fire on Lancaster Brook Road.

Authorities say eight different fire departments are responding to the scene.

We are continuing to gather further details and will update you as information becomes available.

