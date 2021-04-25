Biddeford mobile vaccination clinic to offer J&J vaccines appointment-free Sunday
Biddeford’s mobile vaccination clinic will offer it to people without appointments tomorrow from 8:30 to 3:30.
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIDDEFORD, Maine (WABI) - The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will actually begin being re-administered to Mainers as early as tomorrow.
Biddeford’s mobile vaccination clinic will offer it to people without appointments tomorrow from 8:30 to 3:30.
The clinic will be held at Biddeford High School.
Maine has now resumed use of J and J, and will now be offering the one shot option at the clinic again.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.