Wildflour Cake Design holds Grand Opening Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new bakery in Downtown Bangor had their grand opening event today.

Wildflour Cake Designs offers custom wedding cakes, as well as cake pints and macarons.

Today they handed out free samples and sold raffle tickets for their Grand Opening raffle.

Wildflour Cake Designs began as a certified home kitchen, and just recently moved to State Street.

”Going forward we’re excited for spring and summer, just seeing more people come out, repeat clients which is great, and going into wedding season and custom cakes,” says Owner Asa Harned. “We’re just happy to be here and hope to stay steady, and keep putting more good cake out for people.”

To learn more, you can visit their website wildflourmaine.com

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.