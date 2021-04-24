Advertisement

Westfield man arrested after stealing car and ramming it into his own truck

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARS HILL, Maine (WABI) - State Police say they responded to a car theft this morning in Mars Hill.

Around 9 a.m. they received a call from a woman who was watching a man sitting in his truck near her home before running up and down East Ridge Road.

The man then stole the woman’s Jeep Grand Cherokee and began ramming it into his own truck just down the road.

As State Troopers began responding to the scene the man then returned the Jeep to the woman’s house and ran back towards his own truck.

Troopers located the man who refused to exit his vehicle.

So troopers broke a window to be able to arrest him.

The man was identified as 34-year-old Tony Dubuc of Westfield, Maine.

Dubuc was already on bail with one condition being he not drive a vehicle until he was licensed to do so.

He faces multiple charges including Aggravated Criminal Mischief.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data as of 4-24-21
Maine CDC reports one new COVID-19 death, 373 additional cases
Newly released coronavirus cases in Maine
378 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths in Maine
Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset Counties have moved to “yellow” status.
Four Maine counties designated ‘yellow’ as COVID-19 cases rise
Michael Caro, 34, faces charges of simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct after he...
Walmart customer accused of attacking teenaged employee over mask policy
Caron McBride was charged with felony embezzlement of rented property in March 2000 for not...
Woman charged with felony for not returning VHS tape more than 20 years ago

Latest News

Wildflour Cake Designs offers custom wedding cakes, as well as cake pints and macarons.
Wildflour Cake Design holds Grand Opening Saturday
Officials investigate Newport Crash Saturday.
Officials respond to crash in Newport involving truck and motorcycle
Officials say Brown and Son Auto Body is a total loss.
Structure fire destroys auto shop in Waldo Friday night
Officials say some of the railroad equipment appeared to be damaged badly.
Multiple crews respond to grass fire in Hermon Saturday afternoon