Westfield man arrested after stealing car and ramming it into his own truck

MARS HILL, Maine (WABI) - State Police say they responded to a car theft this morning in Mars Hill.

Around 9 a.m. they received a call from a woman who was watching a man sitting in his truck near her home before running up and down East Ridge Road.

The man then stole the woman’s Jeep Grand Cherokee and began ramming it into his own truck just down the road.

As State Troopers began responding to the scene the man then returned the Jeep to the woman’s house and ran back towards his own truck.

Troopers located the man who refused to exit his vehicle.

So troopers broke a window to be able to arrest him.

The man was identified as 34-year-old Tony Dubuc of Westfield, Maine.

Dubuc was already on bail with one condition being he not drive a vehicle until he was licensed to do so.

He faces multiple charges including Aggravated Criminal Mischief.

