UMaine looking for forest owners to help with tick survey

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The University of Maine is looking for forest landowners to assist with its survey of tick populations in the state.

Researchers at UMaine developed a tick surveillance program that covers southern and coastal counties in the state.

The university says land managers and citizen scientists collect the ticks, which are then identified and tested for pathogens.

UMaine also says the 2020 citizen science report found that “adult tick populations last year were robust in the early summer, but the nymph populations were greatly reduced compared to recent years.”

