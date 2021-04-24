Structure fire destroys auto shop in Waldo Friday night

WALDO, Maine (WABI) - Officials say no one was injured in a structure fire in Waldo Friday night that destroyed an Auto Body Shop.

According to the Waldo Fire Chief, fire crews from around Waldo County responded to the fire on Savage Road just after 8:00 p.m..

Officials say Brown and Son Auto Body is a total loss.

Crews actively fought the flames for 20 minutes.

They say they’re not sure of the cause and that at this point the fire is not suspicious.

However the Maine Forest Service who was on scene this morning and says there is a person of interest who they think may have more information.

They say they saw a man in dark clothing walking towards the Auto Body Shop on Poors Mills Road Friday night just before the call was made.

