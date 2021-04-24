Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Orono man

Police have issued a silver alert for Walter Goodwin of Orono.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 3:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Police have issued a silver alert for an Orono man.

Officials want you to be on the lookout for 60-year-old Walter Goodwin.

Police say he was last seen at the Meadowview Group Home on Park Street in Orono around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

He is believed to be on foot.

He was last seen wearing a brown sweater with a deer on it, and possibly black pants, and a blue checkered hat.

If you have any information you’re asked to call 945-4636.

Posted by Maine State Police on Friday, April 23, 2021

