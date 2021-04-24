Silver Alert issued for missing Orono man

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Police have issued a silver alert for an Orono man.

Officials want you to be on the lookout for 60-year-old Walter Goodwin.

Police say he was last seen at the Meadowview Group Home on Park Street in Orono around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

He is believed to be on foot.

He was last seen wearing a brown sweater with a deer on it, and possibly black pants, and a blue checkered hat.

If you have any information you’re asked to call 945-4636.

The Orono Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Walter Goodwin, 60, of Orono. Mr. Goodwin was last seen at the... Posted by Maine State Police on Friday, April 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.