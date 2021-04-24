Silver Alert issued for missing Orono man
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 3:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Police have issued a silver alert for an Orono man.
Officials want you to be on the lookout for 60-year-old Walter Goodwin.
Police say he was last seen at the Meadowview Group Home on Park Street in Orono around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
He is believed to be on foot.
He was last seen wearing a brown sweater with a deer on it, and possibly black pants, and a blue checkered hat.
If you have any information you’re asked to call 945-4636.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.