Red Cross ‘Sound The Alarm’ campaign aims to make Maine homes safer
From now, through May 8th, the Red Cross is working to make more than 460 homes safe.
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The American Red Cross is ‘Sounding the Alarm’ - to make Maine homes safe from fire.
The campaign is called “Sound the Alarm.”
Officials say when a home fire starts, every second counts.
You have as little as two minutes to escape.
So, the Red Cross is offering home safety education delivered virtually, for free, with tips about how to make an escape place and practice your drill.
“Oftentimes you hear of children hearing an alarm and going and hiding under a bed, or hiding in a closet in order to get away from it. We’re trying to really promote and educate that hearing that alarm means that you have to activate that escape plan.”
Residents can make an appointment for the 20 minute calls.
American Red Cross of Northern New England volunteers assisted 793 Mainers after home fires last year.
