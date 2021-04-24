Red Cross ‘Sound The Alarm’ campaign aims to make Maine homes safer

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The American Red Cross is ‘Sounding the Alarm’ - to make Maine homes safe from fire.

From now, through May 8th, the Red Cross is working to make more than 460 homes safe.

The campaign is called “Sound the Alarm.”

You may only have two minutes to escape your burning home during a fire. The @ARC_NNE has resources families can use to prepare and practice your plan. Visit: https://t.co/kTh7PJvwCq to schedule your free 20-minute preparedness call. #EndHomeFires pic.twitter.com/iD1tnLwHeX — Red Cross of Northern New England (@ARC_NNE) April 22, 2021

Officials say when a home fire starts, every second counts.

You have as little as two minutes to escape.

So, the Red Cross is offering home safety education delivered virtually, for free, with tips about how to make an escape place and practice your drill.

“Oftentimes you hear of children hearing an alarm and going and hiding under a bed, or hiding in a closet in order to get away from it. We’re trying to really promote and educate that hearing that alarm means that you have to activate that escape plan.”

Residents can make an appointment for the 20 minute calls.

American Red Cross of Northern New England volunteers assisted 793 Mainers after home fires last year.

We are on a mission to make 460 homes safer before May 8th through free, virtual home fire safety education. Make you... Posted by American Red Cross of Northern New England on Thursday, April 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.