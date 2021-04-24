Advertisement

Penobscot County Sheriff and Bangor PD Hold Annual “Drug Take-Back Day” Event

The event gives people a chance to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.
Officers work to load boxes of unwanted drugs into a Penske truck, where they will be safely disposed of by the DEA.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After an early start yesterday, law enforcement in Bangor officially took part in National Drug Take-Back Day this morning.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department and the Bangor Police Department were outside the Union Street Hannaford collecting prescription medication for safe disposal.

Donations were totally anonymous, with the goal of ensuring unused or unwanted medication didn’t end up in the wrong hands.

The departments say that take-back events are an easy, safe way to get potentially dangerous drugs out of the community and safely disposed of.

“You just pull up, you drop the prescription drugs off, we take them, package them, and they’re destroyed later,” said James Ellis, a lieutenant in the Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to get these description drugs out of their homes.”

And if you missed the drop-off event, both the Sheriff’s Department and the Bangor PD have a 24/7 drug drop-off box set up in their stations, so you can always be able to safely dispose of unwanted drugs.

