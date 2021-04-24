Multiple departments respond to Waldo structure fire
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WABI, Maine (WABI) - Multiple Fire Departments responded to a structure fire in Waldo Friday night.
According to the Waldo county dispatch, crews from Waldo county fire and surrounding towns responded to the fire on Savage Rd just after 8 p.m.
Waldo county dispatch says crews are still on scene at the moment.
No other information is available at this time.
