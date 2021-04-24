Multiple departments respond to Waldo structure fire

WABI, Maine (WABI) - Multiple Fire Departments responded to a structure fire in Waldo Friday night.

According to the Waldo county dispatch, crews from Waldo county fire and surrounding towns responded to the fire on Savage Rd just after 8 p.m.

Waldo county dispatch says crews are still on scene at the moment.

No other information is available at this time.

