Multiple crews respond to grass fire in Hermon Saturday afternoon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews say they responded to the report of an explosion and grass fire in Hermon early this afternoon.

It happened just off Iron Road.

Multiple area crews responded to the scene.

When they arrived on scene, they saw a grass fire that had spread to a pile of railroad ties.

Officials say they believe the fire started from faulty utility lines.

“When we arrived on scene we found a small grass fire that had spread to some railroad ties that had been piled up by the railroad over the years,” said Hermon Assistant Fire Chief Cody Sullivan. “With the creosote in the railroad ties, a lot of fire load in it, and there was a large pile, so it took a lot of crews and a lot of water to extinguish.”

Officials say some of the railroad equipment appeared to be damaged badly.

They are waiting on railroad representatives to determine if it is damaged beyond repair.

