Mostly sunny today, rain Sunday

First Alert Weather
By Meteorologist Emilie Hillman
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mostly sunny conditions are expected today as high pressure builds in. Warmer temperatures are expected as well and a few places may even reach 70° this afternoon. A low pressure system will move through Sunday afternoon and night. This will bring slightly cooler temperatures and rain showers to the region Sunday evening and Sunday night and taper off Monday morning. Heavier rainfall amounts will be across eastern Maine. Higher elevations could see rain change over to snow Sunday night, but only light snow accumulation is expected.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs reaching the 50s & 60s. Winds out of the west around 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain showers with highs in 50s. South wind around 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Rain showers will come to an end in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy, with NW winds 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s to low 60s. NW wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Variable winds 5-10 mph.

