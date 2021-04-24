Maine resumes use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following 11-day pause

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW/AP) - Maine health officials announced Friday the state has lifted the 11-day pause on use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following a vote of federal health experts to resume its use.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday the benefits of the single-dose COVID-19 shot outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.

“As a result, Maine recommends that providers resume use of the J&J vaccine effective immediately. This thorough scientific investigation demonstrates the strength of the U.S. vaccine safety system. We stand ready to work with providers to resume use of the J&J vaccine as part of our broader effort to vaccinate Maine people quickly and equitably,” Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said in a joint statement.

State health officials said they are working with vaccine providers to support administration of the existing doses in Maine, which have been in storage since the pause was put in place on April 13.

It has advised them to start administering doses, provided they were properly stored, effective immediately, according to a FAQ document the Maine CDC published to its website.

Additionally, Maine will order more J&J doses when the U.S. CDC makes them available, officials said.

Out of nearly 8 million people vaccinated before the U.S. suspended J&J’s shot, federal health officials uncovered 15 cases of a highly unusual kind of blood clot, three of them fatal. All were women, most younger than 50.

The committee’s recommendation, approved 10-4, was that the J&J vaccine is recommended for persons 18 and older in the U.S. under the FDA’s emergency use authorization.

