Maine CDC reports one new COVID-19 death, 373 additional cases

35% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Maine CDC data as of 4-24-21
Maine CDC data as of 4-24-21
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A resident of York County is the latest Mainer to die from coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

Total deaths in that county reached 130 Saturday.

The new death brings the state’s death toll to 772.

There are 373 newly recorded cases.

Total cases now top 59,600.

Of those, more than 44,500 are confirmed.

Kennebec County is reporting 48 new cases.

Penobscot County has 43.

Aroostook County is reporting 18 new cases.

All of Maine’s 16 counties are reporting an increase in cases.

Maine CDC data as of 4-24-21
Maine CDC data as of 4-24-21

The Maine CDC says 35% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

More 1,072,220 vaccinations have been given out.

Of those, 601,701 people have received their first shot.

That covers almost 45% of the state’s population.

More than 470,500 people have gotten the final dose.

More than 14,500 shots were given out on Friday.

COVID-19 vaccinations as of 4-24-21
COVID-19 vaccinations as of 4-24-21

