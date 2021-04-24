Maine CDC investigating coronavirus outbreak at Women’s Center in Windham’s Maine Correctional Center

WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - A COVID-19 outbreak investigation was opened Friday at the Women’s Center within the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.

The Maine Department of corrections announced today that they are assisting the Maine CDC with that investigation.

MDOC says the investigation was prompted after 5 residents tested positive for COVID-19 via PCR testing.

The 5 residents all live in the same housing unit within the Women’s Center.

MDOC says testing among residents and staff will continue with results expected to be returned on a rolling basis.

