Local volunteers spend Saturday cleaning up their towns to close out Earth Week

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - ”We all take pride in our town. We love our town of Searsport, and we want to give the best first impression,” said Steve Tanguay.

That’s why Steve Tanguay organized a town cleanup.

“We wanted to come to clean up our town, and take a little pride and come together. We had 60-plus volunteers show up this morning.”

Folks cleaned up all around the town of Searsport from Sears Island to the garden in front of the town information center on route 1.

“It looks better, it makes a better impression for the people that come to Maine,” said Rolf Olsen.

That’s where Rolf Olsen stationed himself.

The 6-year Searport resident knows how important the cleanup efforts are, especially as the tourism season approaches.

“So many people come along route 1, and it makes an impression. Searsport is a place where they stop down to 25-mph, they slow down. Might as well have something nice to look at,” added Olsen.

About 40 minutes up the coast in Ellsworth, another group of volunteers was focused on Cleanup efforts of their own.

The City of Ellsworth held their annual “Card Brook Cleanup.”

“It’s been going on for many years, always in the spring except for last year we had to do it in the fall because of the pandemic, but it always yields lots of trash,” said Elena Piekut, Ellsworth City Planner.

From 9:30 to noon, volunteers including a large group from College of Atlantic picked up waste in and around the brook.

“Part of it is really just to do just that, to remove this trash from the brook because it flows into the union river and of course right into the ocean, and it’s coming from our Maine commercial strip of High Street,” added Piekut.

Organizers said this year’s event was a major success, as a city trash truck was completely filled with trash.

