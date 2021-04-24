Advertisement

Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother

By WLS Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) - A man died after protecting a 14-year-old girl and her mother from an attack in the Chicago area on Friday.

Berwyn police say the girl’s mother was working as a cashier at a grocery store, when her daughter asked her about the price of a water bottle.

A man thought the teenager was cutting the line and became enraged. According to police, he began swearing at the girl and allegedly punched her multiple times in the face.

When her mother intervened, police say the man began attacking her too.

A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. Police say the attacker stabbed him multiple times. Guzman died at the hospital shortly after.

The suspect fled the scene. He stabbed another person while fleeing, who was treated at a local hospital.

He was later apprehended by police.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released coronavirus cases in Maine
378 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths in Maine
Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset Counties have moved to “yellow” status.
Four Maine counties designated ‘yellow’ as COVID-19 cases rise
Michael Caro, 34, faces charges of simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct after he...
Walmart customer accused of attacking teenaged employee over mask policy
Caron McBride was charged with felony embezzlement of rented property in March 2000 for not...
Woman charged with felony for not returning VHS tape more than 20 years ago
Bates is charged with aggravated reckless conduct.
Man charged with aggravated reckless conduct after road rage incident

Latest News

As Earth Week comes to an end, local volunteers spent this beautiful Spring Saturday cleaning...
Local volunteers spend Saturday cleaning up their towns to close out Earth Week
A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. (Source: WLS/family photos...
Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, center, attends a memorial service at the monument to...
Biden recognizes atrocities against Armenians as genocide
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
With OK from experts, some states resume use of J&J vaccine